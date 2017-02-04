Dr. Samer Khaznadar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaznadar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Khaznadar, MD
Dr. Samer Khaznadar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Orlando Pediatrics800 N Rose Ave Ste 800, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 987-2931
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
I love the attention he gave my 1 year old son. He knew how to calm my son when he was scared to be checked. Very great with children. He does not waste anytime if referrals are needed. Explained to me really well what was going on with my son. Makes sure the prescription gets to the pharmacy by the time you leave his office. He said if to call him if anything. I am glad to have him as my son's doctor.
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1023078557
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital|St Louis University School Of Med|University Hosps And Clinics
- University of Missouri Hospital
- University Of Damascus
- Pediatrics
Dr. Khaznadar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaznadar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaznadar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaznadar works at
Dr. Khaznadar speaks Arabic and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaznadar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaznadar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaznadar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaznadar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.