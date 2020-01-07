Dr. Samer Kseibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kseibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Kseibi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samer Kseibi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C405, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kseibi's bedside manner is different but once you understand him and his approach I could not have asked for a better caretaker of my health. Although he was not my primary doctor in the hospital, it was obvious he cared more about my overall health than the others. Once he addresses his concerns then he will take as much time as needed to answer all of your questions...never making you feel rushed. If I were to go back to the hospital...which I hope I don't...I would want Dr. Kseibi as my primary doctor.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- Male
- 1851359541
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Dr. Kseibi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kseibi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kseibi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kseibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kseibi speaks Arabic and French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kseibi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kseibi.
