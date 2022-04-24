Dr. Samer Mossallam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mossallam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Mossallam, DO
Overview of Dr. Samer Mossallam, DO
Dr. Samer Mossallam, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mossallam's Office Locations
Associates in Women's Health1046 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 457-9034
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Me and my daughter both see dr Mossallam he is amazing. Will listen to you concerns and takes the time to address any issues. He treats you like a human been and he is very respectful. We absolutely love him
About Dr. Samer Mossallam, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1578545638
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Associates in Women's Health
