Overview of Dr. Samer Nachawati, DO

Dr. Samer Nachawati, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Dallas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nachawati works at Ahmed E Elsehety MD PA in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.