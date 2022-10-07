See All General Surgeons in Palos Heights, IL
Dr. Samer Rajjoub, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (142)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Samer Rajjoub, MD

Dr. Samer Rajjoub, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Rajjoub works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rajjoub's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    12255 S 80th Ave Ste 204, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 923-4400
    St. George Ambulatory Clinic
    12251 S 80th Ave Ste 1780, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 923-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Gallstones
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Gallstones

Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (139)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Very down to earth and explains everything in plain terms. Highly recommended.
    — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Samer Rajjoub, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1891920120
    Education & Certifications

    • Evanston Hospital|The University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Pinnacle Health Hospitals|PinnacleHealth at Harrisburg Hospital
    • Milton Hershey Medical Center|Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Internship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samer Rajjoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajjoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajjoub has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rajjoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajjoub works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Palos Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rajjoub’s profile.

    Dr. Rajjoub has seen patients for Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajjoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajjoub. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajjoub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajjoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajjoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

