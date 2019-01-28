See All Hematologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Samer Renno, MD

Hematology
4.3 (6)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samer Renno, MD

Dr. Samer Renno, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Butler County Health Care Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Columbus Community Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Nebraska Spine Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Renno works at Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C. in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA, Columbus, NE and Norfolk, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Neutropenia and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Renno's Office Locations

    Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.
    6901 N 72nd St Ste 2244, Omaha, NE 68122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 572-3535
    Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.
    800 Mercy Dr Ste 10, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 388-2810
    Hematology Oncology Consultants PC
    4508 38th St Ste 120, Columbus, NE 68601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 562-2261
    Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.
    110 N 29th St Ste 101, Norfolk, NE 68701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 572-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Butler County Health Care Center
  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • Columbus Community Hospital
  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson
  • Nebraska Spine Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Colorectal Cancer
Neutropenia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Neutropenia
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer
Neutropenia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Bleeding Disorders
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Lymphosarcoma
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Osteoporosis
Peritoneal Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Acute Leukemia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erythropoietin Test
Esophageal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hodgkin's Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Melanoma
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Obesity
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Pleural Cancer
Pneumonia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Rash
Reticulosarcoma
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thrombocytosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tongue Cancer
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma
All Lymphoma
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Angiosarcoma of the Breast
Animal Allergies
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Appendix Cancer
Asthma
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
B-Cell Lymphoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Basal Type Breast Cancer
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer Recurrence
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Bursitis
Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Anemia
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Leukemia
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cluster Headache
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coccygeal Pain
Contact Dermatitis
Cryoglobulinemia
Cutaneous Lymphoma
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diamond-Blackfan Anemia
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Enteritis
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Ewing's Sarcoma
Eye Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fecal Occult Blood Test for
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, AIDS-Related Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelpathic Anemia Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Thrombotic Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2019
    Dr. Renno assisted in treating my dads cancer. He provided excellent care and was always available to answer questions. He made my mother feel at ease during the process and was helpful in getting prior authorizations for new treatments. As a physician, I trusted Dr. Renno and his team to take care of my own family memeber. I am very statisfied with his care and will continue to refer my patients to Dr. Renno in the future.
    Chris H in Omaha, NE — Jan 28, 2019
