Dr. Samer Saleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samer Saleh, MD
Dr. Samer Saleh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (833) 989-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Spent time figuring about my condition, very personable and sincere.
About Dr. Samer Saleh, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh has seen patients for Headache, Vertigo and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
