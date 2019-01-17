Overview

Dr. Samer Salka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Salka works at Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Plymouth, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.