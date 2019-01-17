Dr. Samer Salka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Salka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 593-7550
Ali Nasser MD PC15120 Michigan Ave Ste A, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 624-8417
- 3 40720 Ann Arbor Rd E, Plymouth, MI 48170 Directions (734) 414-1376
Mustafa S Bohra MD Plc.20200 Outer Dr, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 624-8417
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I was referred to him from Dr. Asfour, Beaumont Trenton, Michigan, to do my cath for a stent, to my RCA, at Beaumont Main, Dearborn. Which he determined I didn’t need the stent. He was a wonderful doctor to talk to and explained everything to me. I would recommend him! Ruth Ann Piepsney, MONROE, Michigan. I never went to his office yet, but talked to staff and was very professional! I’m making an appointment today.
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Salka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salka has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salka speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Salka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salka.
