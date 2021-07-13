Dr. Salmo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samer Salmo, MD
Overview of Dr. Samer Salmo, MD
Dr. Samer Salmo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Salmo's Office Locations
San Jose Office1550 The Alameda Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 295-8111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Salmo’s for just shy of five years and he is excellent. He is very respectful about my opinions regarding different meds and understanding when I am reluctant to try something. I feel empowered to make decisions WITH him, which is refreshing since other psychiatrists I’ve seen all want to have the only opinion in the room. I feel Dr. Salmo takes the whole person into account, which I appreciate. I have recommended him in the past and will continue to in the future.
About Dr. Samer Salmo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salmo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salmo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salmo works at
Dr. Salmo speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salmo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salmo.
