Dr. Samer Sannoufi, MD
Overview
Dr. Samer Sannoufi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Sannoufi works at
Locations
Primary Care Family Practice6900 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Phone Appointment due to COVID-19 I just wanted to take my time to write here to tell you guys how much appreciated I am to have you guys apart of my Journey. And I have a lot of health issues. And Dr Sanoufi did it again saved my life. So so many issues now most have been down to a couple But 5 years I think or more hes Been my Doctor. I just wanted to tell you that YESTERDAY I ALMOST DIED I WAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 I CALLED DR SANOUFIS OFFICE RIGHT AWAY WHAT HE PRESRIBED TO ME LITERALLY JUST WORKED IN SECONDS I CAN NOW SMELL AGAIN TASTE AGAIN. I SUFFER FROM ANXIETY SO JUST IMAGINE HOW I WAS FEELING THE WHOLE STAFF IS ALWAYS THERE FOR YOU WITH SWEET LOVING CARE. THANK YOU AGAIN LOVE DONNA CHANTHALIMA
About Dr. Samer Sannoufi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Italian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
