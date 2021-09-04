Dr. Samer Saqqa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saqqa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Saqqa, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Aod Dme LLC24715 Little Mack Ave Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 779-7970
Shelby Township50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 120, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 412-1411
Beaumont Hospital Taylor10000 Telegraph Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 887-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I needed a surgeon to help with a spinal cord stimulator. The rep spoke with Dr.Saqqa about my situation. He agreed to help me and fit me in for a consultation and then scheduled surgery asap. He is thorough, compassionate and takes his time. I drive 1.5 hours to see him. I trust him and that is difficult for me to trust a doctor. He is helping me with other issues with my neck.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
