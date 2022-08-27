Dr. Samer Sbayi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sbayi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Sbayi, MD
Dr. Samer Sbayi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Stony Brook Surgical Associates222 E Main St Ste 209, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 638-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Sbayi?
First off I do not understand the negative reviews, guess you can't please everyone. Dr. Sbayi performed umbilical hernia surgery on 8/26/22 at Stony Brook Hospital. He met me in pre-op and spent time from his busy schedule to sit and chat with me about what to expect. Very caring and precise in his explanation. Dr. Sbayi himself called my Wife after surgery and spent the time necessary to put her at ease. Should you require any surgeries within his areas of expertise you will not be disappointed.
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sbayi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sbayi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sbayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sbayi has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sbayi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sbayi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sbayi.
