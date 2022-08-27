Overview of Dr. Samer Sbayi, MD

Dr. Samer Sbayi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Sbayi works at Stony Brook Surgical Associates in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.