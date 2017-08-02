Overview of Dr. Samer Shihabi, MD

Dr. Samer Shihabi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Shihabi works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.