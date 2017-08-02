Dr. Samer Shihabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shihabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samer Shihabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samer Shihabi, MD
Dr. Samer Shihabi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Shihabi works at
Dr. Shihabi's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Shihabi for just over a year now and have found him to be the most patient, caring, and understanding doctor I have ever had. He guided me through 17 sessions of chemotherapy and 36 radiation treatments. He has answered every question I have had and always takes the time with me to understand our plan for the future. I just had my last chemo treatment today and am cancer free as of my last mammogram.
About Dr. Samer Shihabi, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1730110768
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- St Luke's Medical Center
- St Luke's Medical Center|St Lukes Med Ctr
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shihabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shihabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shihabi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shihabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shihabi works at
Dr. Shihabi has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shihabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shihabi speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shihabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shihabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shihabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shihabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.