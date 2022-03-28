Dr. Samerah Razuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samerah Razuman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Nephrology Associates2000 Hartman Rd Ste 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Directions (713) 270-4545
Husain Clinic PA1300 N Parrott Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 467-8770
Kidney Care Of The Treasure Coast107 NE 19th Dr Ste 107 Fl 1, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 467-8770
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very courteous and knowledgeable.
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
Dr. Razuman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razuman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razuman has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Razuman speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Razuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.