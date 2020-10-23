Overview

Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO is a Dermatologist in Woodhaven, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Abbasi works at Abbasi Dermatology in Woodhaven, MI with other offices in Northville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.