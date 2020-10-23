Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO is a Dermatologist in Woodhaven, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Abbasi works at
Locations
-
1
Abbasi Dermatology21401 Allen Rd, Woodhaven, MI 48183 Directions (734) 675-0835
-
2
Office is located in the Northville Square Bldg133 W Main St Ste 251, Northville, MI 48167 Directions (248) 773-5305
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Fidelis Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbasi?
Visit with Dr was great! I arrived on time, but unfortunately waited 15-20minutes. Staff is friendly....although as I waited he lobby, they were extremely loud. I felt as if I was in a highschool cafeteria or hallway. Just seemed very unprofessional & another patient sitting near me also made a comment “maybe they should lower their voices & close their glass doors”. This wasn’t the 1st time either, whenever I call it sounds like a party in the background!
About Dr. Sami Abbasi, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1083778690
Education & Certifications
- Genesys Regl Med Ctr
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbasi has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbasi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.