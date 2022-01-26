See All Vascular Neurologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.3 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD

Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Oswego Hospital.

Dr. Abdul-Malak works at Montefiore Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Abdul-Malak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crouse Health
    736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 470-7747
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Crouse Medical Practice Neurosurgery
    739 Irving Ave Ste 600, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 701-2550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital
  • Oswego Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abdul-Malak?

    Jan 26, 2022
    I accompanied my mom to her appointment with Dr. Abdul-Malak today and we were both EXTREMELY happy with the entire experience. His kind manner put both of us at ease. His adept skill at teasing out facts while asking the most delicate questions was invaluable. His physical examination was thorough and conducted with genuine care. Every person, from the receptionist, blood pressure, evaluation, to check-out was awesome! What a phenomenal group of healthcare professionals. Dr. Abdul-Malak and his team are truly a Syracuse Treasure.
    Anna and Wendy — Jan 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abdul-Malak to family and friends

    Dr. Abdul-Malak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abdul-Malak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD.

    About Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891835658
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul-Malak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdul-Malak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdul-Malak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdul-Malak works at Montefiore Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Abdul-Malak’s profile.

    Dr. Abdul-Malak has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdul-Malak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Malak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Malak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul-Malak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul-Malak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sami Abdul-Malak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.