Dr. Sami Abuqayyas, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sami Abuqayyas, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Danville, IN. 

Dr. Abuqayyas works at Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    112 Hospital Ln Ste 303, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dehydration
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Pneumonia
Dehydration
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dehydration
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Pneumonia
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 16, 2022
He is fantastic at spending time to answer questions and explaining issues I’ve never been able to understand. His staff are so pleasant. I always feel so much better after spending time with him. For the first time, I feel that there is hope that we will find something that works for my health. I feel like I am cared about and cared for.
JoAnn Lubick — Dec 16, 2022
About Dr. Sami Abuqayyas, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1780024273
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sami Abuqayyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuqayyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abuqayyas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abuqayyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abuqayyas works at Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Danville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Abuqayyas’s profile.

Dr. Abuqayyas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuqayyas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuqayyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuqayyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

