Dr. Sami Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sami Ali, MD
Dr. Sami Ali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Mmc - Burbank Ob2601 W Alameda Ave Ste 300, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (213) 246-2422
FMG - San Gabriel207 S Santa Anita St Ste P05, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (818) 806-9020
The Oncology Institute1513 S Grand Ave Ste 360, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 246-2422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Sami Ali, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1821382250
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
