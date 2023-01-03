Dr. Sami Arslanlar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arslanlar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Arslanlar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sami Arslanlar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Arslanlar works at
Locations
Dallas Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Ste. 7108220 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 368-6707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.7501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 475-8183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arslanlar was professional and qualified with my issues. Appointment was timely and addressed me with understanding and I worked recommended this doctor to family and friends
About Dr. Sami Arslanlar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1033235684
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arslanlar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arslanlar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arslanlar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arslanlar works at
Dr. Arslanlar has seen patients for Hernia, Heartburn, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arslanlar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Arslanlar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arslanlar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arslanlar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arslanlar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.