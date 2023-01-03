Overview

Dr. Sami Arslanlar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Arslanlar works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Heartburn, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.