Overview

Dr. Sami Baddoura, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baddoura works at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.