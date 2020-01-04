Dr. Sami Baddoura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baddoura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Baddoura, MD
Overview
Dr. Sami Baddoura, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Baddoura works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Regional Health North Campus/Hollis Cancer Center3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baddoura?
I came into the hospital presenting with AFib with RVR. HR 174-223. I laid in the hospital for 4 days maxed out on cardizem. Not one cardiologist would “touch me”. Scared that if they did a cardioversion, I’d “throw” a clot. Even though an echo showed no clots and my heart was otherwise perfectly healthy AND I was on blood thinners. Dr. Baddoura came in on the 4th day of me suffering through this AFib and not being able to breath and suggested a TEE and Cardioversion. The TEE confirmed there were no blood clots. He completed the cardioversion and BAM I was back to normal. now I’m fine. He explained my condition and exactly what he was going to do step by step. He made sure I was comfortable and aware of everything he was doing. Best cardiologist I’ve ever seen. He didn’t rush me out the door or make me feel like he didn’t have time for me as so many tend to do.
About Dr. Sami Baddoura, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1588668156
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baddoura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baddoura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baddoura works at
Dr. Baddoura has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baddoura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baddoura speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baddoura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddoura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baddoura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baddoura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.