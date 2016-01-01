See All Hematologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Sami Brake, MD

Hematology
2.9 (15)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sami Brake, MD

Dr. Sami Brake, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University - Syria (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Brake works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brake's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Oncology Hematology
    43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-6696
  2. 2
    Adult Bmt Outpatient Clinic-lhcp
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 5200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 486-5933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Treatment frequency



Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Sami Brake, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1043416811
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Health System (GME)
    Medical Education
    • Damascus University - Syria (SOM)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brake. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

