Dr. Sami Constantine, MD
Overview of Dr. Sami Constantine, MD
Dr. Sami Constantine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Constantine's Office Locations
1
The Hospice Company901 N Galloway Ave Ste 107, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (972) 288-1084
2
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Sunnyvale231 S Collins Rd, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Directions (972) 288-1084Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor....
About Dr. Sami Constantine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811004112
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
