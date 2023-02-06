Overview of Dr. Sami Dagher, MD

Dr. Sami Dagher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Dagher works at DAGHER SAMI MD OFFICE in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.