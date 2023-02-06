Dr. Sami Dagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Dagher, MD
Overview of Dr. Sami Dagher, MD
Dr. Sami Dagher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Dagher works at
Dr. Dagher's Office Locations
Dagher Sami MD Office2401 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 733-8133
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
From teleconference to office visit to epidurals the Doctor is accessible, dependable and professional. He easily empathizes with the patient and always asks if I understand and have any questions. Also, he doesn't push narcotics like others I have used in the past.
About Dr. Sami Dagher, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1306854039
Education & Certifications
- Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dagher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dagher has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dagher speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dagher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.