Dr. Sami Dahr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sami Dahr, MD
Dr. Sami Dahr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with U of Cincinnati
Dr. Dahr works at
Dr. Dahr's Office Locations
Mark S. Sullivan M.d. Pllc3366 NW Expressway Ste 670, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-4410
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is an outstanding, professional. I highly recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Sami Dahr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U of Cincinnati
- U Of Cincinnati Dept Oph
- U Hosp Vamc U Ok
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahr works at
Dr. Dahr has seen patients for Chorioretinitis, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.