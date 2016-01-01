Dr. Sami Hayek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Hayek, MD
Overview
Dr. Sami Hayek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Locations
Anaheim Outpatient Facility710 N Euclid St Ste 214, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA315 N 3rd Ave Ste 207, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-4700
Placentia Outpatient Facility1041 E Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 101, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sami Hayek, MD
- Cardiology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1992024483
Education & Certifications
- ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
