Overview

Dr. Sami Issa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Issa works at Community Medical Providers in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.