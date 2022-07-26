Dr. Sami Jabara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Jabara, MD
Overview of Dr. Sami Jabara, MD
Dr. Sami Jabara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut.
Dr. Jabara works at
Dr. Jabara's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jabara?
Dr Jabara is the best Dr I ever met in my life, my case wasn’t easy. I was very disappointed after visiting others but when I met him the first time, he encouraged me, was straight forward, helped me, treated me and now a successful IVF. I’m pregnant! Thank you so much Dr Jabara, I’m lucky to have found you. Thank you for always being kind and patient.
About Dr. Sami Jabara, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1508856220
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School Of Med
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jabara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jabara works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.