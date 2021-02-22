Dr. Sami Khalife, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalife is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Khalife, MD
Overview of Dr. Sami Khalife, MD
Dr. Sami Khalife, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Lebanese University.
Dr. Khalife's Office Locations
Katherine Casey Lcsw LLC156 5th Ave Ste 822, New York, NY 10010 Directions (646) 828-9005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I thought I would have hard time opening up since I felt weird telling personal things but Dr. Khalife helped me realize I’m not the only one who feels like this. Just talking with him helped me a lot and made me feel better.
About Dr. Sami Khalife, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1871706572
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Mental Health
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Lebanese University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalife has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalife has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalife speaks Arabic and French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalife. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalife.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalife, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalife appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.