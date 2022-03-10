Overview of Dr. Sami Khan, MD

Dr. Sami Khan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.