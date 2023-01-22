Dr. Sami Khella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Khella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sami Khella, MD
Dr. Sami Khella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Khella works at
Dr. Khella's Office Locations
-
1
Penn Memory Center3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3606
-
2
Penn Medicine At University City-apothecary3737 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8750
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khella?
Dr. Khella has given me back my life after my diagnosis. of myasthenia gravis. From not being able to do daily activities I can now function fully and lead a normal life. He is compassionate and very thorough. He cares about the whole patient.
About Dr. Sami Khella, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1124011473
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khella works at
Dr. Khella has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khella speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.