Dr. Sami Moshi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sami Moshi, MD
Dr. Sami Moshi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Adventist Health Sonora, Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Moshi works at
Dr. Moshi's Office Locations
Adventist Health Physicians Network515 S FAIRMONT AVE, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 334-8570
Lodi Health975 S Fairmont Ave, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 334-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Dameron Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sami Moshi, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1922349547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
