Dr. Sami Mounayer, MD
Overview of Dr. Sami Mounayer, MD
Dr. Sami Mounayer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Mounayer's Office Locations
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A very understanding and experienced Physician.
About Dr. Sami Mounayer, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1790776037
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
