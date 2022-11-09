Overview

Dr. Sami Nasrallah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Nasrallah works at Hawaii Pacific Health Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.