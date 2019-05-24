See All Urologists in Titusville, FL
Dr. Sami Salib, MD

Urology
2.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Titusville, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sami Salib, MD

Dr. Sami Salib, MD is an Urology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They graduated from University Of L'Aquila and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.

Dr. Salib works at Guerrero & Salib MD PA in Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vesicoureteral Reflux, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salib's Office Locations

    Guerrero & Salib MD PA
    500 N Washington Ave Ste 206, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 267-6788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parrish Medical Center

Vesicoureteral Reflux
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 24, 2019
    Careful and caring, Dr. Sami Salib explained all my options for treatment to me, listened carefully to what I was saying, and answered every question I asked. He is very experienced and has treated dozens of men I know personally. They all speak highly of him.
    About Dr. Sami Salib, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1760566145
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaleida Health Sys Chldrn Hospital
    • University Of L'Aquila
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sami Salib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salib accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Salib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salib works at Guerrero & Salib MD PA in Titusville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salib’s profile.

    Dr. Salib has seen patients for Vesicoureteral Reflux, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salib. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

