Overview of Dr. Sami Salib, MD

Dr. Sami Salib, MD is an Urology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They graduated from University Of L'Aquila and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.



Dr. Salib works at Guerrero & Salib MD PA in Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vesicoureteral Reflux, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.