Overview of Dr. Sami Zabaneh, MB BS

Dr. Sami Zabaneh, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Jordan, Amman and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Zabaneh works at Christie Clinic in Champaign, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.