Dr. Sami Zelkha, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelkha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Zelkha, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sami Zelkha, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Zelkha works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental3590 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13219 Directions (844) 226-8204Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zelkha?
About Dr. Sami Zelkha, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1659898435
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelkha accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelkha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelkha works at
Dr. Zelkha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelkha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelkha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelkha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.