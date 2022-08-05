Dr. Samia Borchers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borchers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samia Borchers, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus.
Samia W. Borchers MD Inc.5727 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 435-4977
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I had a difficult time with the continuation of an adult onset of acne lasting several years. After multiple nonaggressive treatments had failed, Dr. Borchers presented the option of Accutane. She monitored me closely throughout the process and I have had clear skin ever since. I am thankful for her persistence and friendly demeanor as we tackled this problem.
- Wright State University / Main Campus
Dr. Borchers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borchers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borchers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borchers works at
Dr. Borchers has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Impetigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borchers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Borchers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borchers.
