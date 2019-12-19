Dr. Samia Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samia Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samia Malik, MD
Dr. Samia Malik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.
Dr. Malik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
-
1
Sunshine Family Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, Tampa Florida13692 W HILLSBOROUGH AVE, Tampa, FL 33635 Directions (813) 252-2375
- 2 2445 Country Place Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (813) 252-2375
-
3
Sunshine Medicine Associates Inc16598 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 252-2375
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Kind, professional, knowledgeable, attentive.
About Dr. Samia Malik, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1982022679
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.