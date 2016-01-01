Overview of Dr. Samia Mian, MD

Dr. Samia Mian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Deptford, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Mian works at Cooper University Health Care in West Deptford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.