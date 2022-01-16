See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Samia Rifaat, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (8)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samia Rifaat, MD

Dr. Samia Rifaat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rifaat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    319-91 STREET, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 238-3548

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical
Anemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical
Anemia

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samia Rifaat, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1508051962
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rifaat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rifaat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifaat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifaat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rifaat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rifaat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

