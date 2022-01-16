Dr. Rifaat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samia Rifaat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samia Rifaat, MD
Dr. Samia Rifaat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rifaat's Office Locations
- 1 319-91 STREET, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-3548
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Lovely and reliable doctor, been with her for 7 years.
About Dr. Samia Rifaat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1508051962
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rifaat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rifaat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rifaat speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifaat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
