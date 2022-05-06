Dr. Samih Elchahal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elchahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samih Elchahal, MD
Overview of Dr. Samih Elchahal, MD
Dr. Samih Elchahal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Houston Eye Associates590 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 782-4406
Gramercy2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 558-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The professional and staff are great and gave us a high quality care service. From the scheduling center throughout the doctor, they are a five stars service!
About Dr. Samih Elchahal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Elchahal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elchahal has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elchahal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elchahal speaks Arabic.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Elchahal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elchahal.
