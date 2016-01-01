Overview of Dr. Samiha Jawed, MD

Dr. Samiha Jawed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jawed works at Metropolitan Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.