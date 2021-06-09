Overview

Dr. Samina Ayub, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maricopa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from All Saints School Of Medicine|Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus.



Dr. Ayub works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Maricopa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.