Dr. Samina Bhatti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samina Bhatti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Samina965 Oakland Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Directions (770) 807-0061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s so sweet ! And very professional
About Dr. Samina Bhatti, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1205008935
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- St. Joseph's Govt. College For Women
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bhatti speaks Hindi and Urdu.
