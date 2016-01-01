Overview of Dr. Samina Bokhari, MD

Dr. Samina Bokhari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Bokhari works at Duly Health And Care in Joliet, IL with other offices in Kankakee, IL and Tinley Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.