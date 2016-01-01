Dr. Samina Bokhari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bokhari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samina Bokhari, MD
Overview of Dr. Samina Bokhari, MD
Dr. Samina Bokhari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Bokhari's Office Locations
Dupage Medical Group - Joliet Laboratory2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (708) 406-3288
Presence St. Mary's Hospital555 W Court St Ste 214, Kankakee, IL 60901 Directions (815) 937-8741Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Southwest Surgical Excellence17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (630) 873-8889
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Samina Bokhari, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1801830021
Education & Certifications
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Neurology
Dr. Bokhari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bokhari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bokhari speaks Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bokhari. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bokhari.
