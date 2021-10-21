See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. Samina Kazmi, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Samina Kazmi, MD

Dr. Samina Kazmi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Kazmi works at Lab Drawing Station - Tradition Medical Center in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kazmi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lab Drawing Station - Tradition Medical Center
    10050 SW Innovation Way, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 344-0166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Dystonia
Vertigo
Tremor
Dystonia
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samina Kazmi, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356449714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kazmi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazmi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kazmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazmi works at Lab Drawing Station - Tradition Medical Center in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kazmi’s profile.

    Dr. Kazmi has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazmi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazmi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

