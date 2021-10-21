Overview of Dr. Samina Kazmi, MD

Dr. Samina Kazmi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Kazmi works at Lab Drawing Station - Tradition Medical Center in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.