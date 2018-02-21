Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samina Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samina Qureshi, MD
Dr. Samina Qureshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Qureshi's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Internal Medicine2201 NE 52nd St Ste 206, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions (954) 420-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?
Dr. Qureshi is professional, pleasant and kind. She takes her time and explains everything clearly. Counsels well on ways to improve general health. The office staff is also very pleasant and so helpful always willing to meet patient needs. The phone is always answered by a human!!
About Dr. Samina Qureshi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750304960
Education & Certifications
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.