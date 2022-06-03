Dr. Samina Reza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samina Reza, MD
Dr. Samina Reza, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Land O Lakes, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Florida Medical Clinic - Hematology / Medical Oncology2100 Via Bella Blvd Ste 207, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 780-2642
Florida Medical Clinic, Oncology38135 Market Square Dr Ste 103, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 780-2642
Florida Medical Clinic, Oncology38135 Market Sq Ste 103, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 780-2642
Florida Medical Clinic Oncology36763 Eiland Blvd # 202, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 780-2642
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Every visit is detailed and consistent. She cares about your health and you as a person. I have been going there for 20 years and have never had a bad experience.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1457460479
- Cook County Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Reza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reza works at
Dr. Reza has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Reza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reza.
