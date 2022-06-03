Overview of Dr. Samina Reza, MD

Dr. Samina Reza, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Land O Lakes, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.



Dr. Reza works at Florida Medical Clinic in Land O Lakes, FL with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.