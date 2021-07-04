Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samina Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samina Syed, MD
Dr. Samina Syed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
Associated Endocrinologists PC32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 214, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 855-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great visit with Dr. Syed. She listened, thoroughly looked through all my medical records and explained my options for treatment. This was my first appointment with her and I am excited to have her as part of my medical team now.
About Dr. Samina Syed, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1851565212
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.