Overview

Dr. Samina Syed-Naqvi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway, Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Syed-Naqvi works at Primary and Specialty Care of Edison in Edison, NJ with other offices in Avenel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.